NI couple who scooped £115m lottery prize to go public today

A couple who scooped a £115 million New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot will be revealed on Friday.

The pair, who are from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, won Tuesday’s lottery draw and will speak to the media at a press conference in Belfast, operator Camelot said.

They won a total of £114,969,775.70, making them the fourth biggest UK lottery winners in history.

In the New Year’s Day draw 10 other players took home £1 million in prize money each.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.