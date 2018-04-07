NI darts star Daryl Gurney’s tribute to Eric Bristow

Northern Ireland darts star Daryl Gurney has paid tribute to five-time world champion Eric Bristow, who has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced the death of the ‘Crafty Cockney’ during Thursday night’s Premier League fixture in Liverpool.

Bristow had been attending a corporate function at the venue before suddenly taking ill and collapsing.

The players on stage when Bristow’s death was announced – Londonderry man Gurney and Peter Wright– both broke down in tears.

Immediately after the news broke, fans at the Echo Arena burst into a rendition of “There’s only one Eric Bristow” as commentator Rod Studd stopped speaking. He later called Bristow “the biggest star darts has ever had”.

Gurney, who became a father for the first time on Thursday, later tweeted: “Was hard to play tonight for many reasons. Thanks to the crowd in Liverpool this will live long in the memory for Good and Bad reasons RIP @ericbristow the biggest name in our sport.”

One of darts’ first superstar players, Bristow won his five titles as a player in the British Darts Organisation, dominating the sport between 1980 and 1986.

Bristow continued to be a key personality within the sport even after his talents waned.