NI Heatwave: Day-by-day temperature guide

The recent spell of warm weather in Northern Ireland looks set to last longer than many had originally anticipated.

Temperatures in the Province could rise to more than 24°C on Wednesday.

Children and adults enjoying the recent spell of good weather in Seapark, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Children and adults enjoying the recent spell of good weather in Seapark, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Monday July 2

Temperature: High: 22°C and Low: 14°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level seven; sunrise: 04:55 and sunset: 22:11.

Tuesday July 3:

Temperature: High 22°C and Low: 14°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and very high U.V. index level eight; sunrise: 04:56 and sunset: 22:10.

Wednesday July 4:

Temperature: High: 23°C and Low: 14°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level seven; sunrise: 04:57 and sunset: 22:10.

Thursday July 5:

Temperature: High: 19°C and Low: 12°C; cloudy; very high pollen count and moderate U.V. index level five; sunrise: 04:58 and sunset: 22:09.

Friday July 6:

Temperature: High: 21°C and Low: 13°C; sunny and cloudy; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level six; sunrise: 04:59 and sunset: 22:08.

Saturday July 7:

Temperature: High: 23°C and Low: 15°C; sunny and cloudy; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level six; sunrise: 05:00 and sunset: 22:08.

Sunday July 8:

Temperature: High: 23°C and Low: 15°C; sunny and cloudy; very high pollen count and moderate U.V. index level five; sunrise: 05:01 and sunset: 22:07.

Source: Met Office