NI heatwave due to end with rain expected by Wednesday

The extraordinarily warm weather Northern Ireland has been blessed with in recent times is to come to an end this week, the Met Office has said.

Charlie Powell, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “There will be a little bit more cloud around on Monday, with a day-on-day drop in temperature throughout the week.

“Monday should be around 17 or 18 degrees, which is still above the average for this time in June, but that will return to normal later in the week.”

Since the last week in May, Northern Ireland has been basking in sunshine and temperatures well above the average for this time of year, Mr Powell explained.

“We’ve really been treated for the past two or three weeks. It’s been over 20 degrees quite widespread across Northern Ireland, and up to 25 degrees in some places,” he said.

“If we go back to the end of May, we’re looking at around 15 degrees for the average. It’s been a good five or 10 degrees above average for quite a long time.”

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring cloudier weather and temperatures in and around 17 or 18 degrees, while by Wednesday evening it is expected to be windier and wetter.

By Thursday, Mr Powell said, temperatures should be around 15 or 16 degrees.