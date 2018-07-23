NI hot but England hotter as UK has warmest reading of year

The mercury was riding high in Northern Ireland today, but in England it was hotter still – with a reading of 33.3C in Suffolk being the highest in the UK this year.

That scorching temperature was recorded at Santon Downham in the county at 1.30pm.

In Northern Ireland, today’s top temperature was 26.6C (at Helen’s Bay, circa 1pm); in Wales it was 26.4C (Hawarden, 2pm); and in Scotland it was 26.1C (Aberdeen, 3pm).

Met Office forecaster Filopas Paschos said the Suffolk temperature was “like the Med”, and surpassed a previous 2018 UK high of 33C on June 28 at Porthmadog, Wales.

He said tomorrow and Wednesday are to be sunny in NI, growing cloudier on Thursday.