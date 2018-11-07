NI hotel named best in UK and Ireland

A Belfast hotel has been ranked as the Holiday Inn's 'number one' hotel in the UK and Ireland.

Located on Hope Street, just off Great Victoria Street the capital city hotel also attained the InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Elite Status.

Immense guest satisfaction saw the hotel earn the highest possible ranking.

Andras Hotels, who own and operate the Hope Street Holiday Inn attributed the success to continued investment into its workforce.

General Manager of the hotel, Vikrant Tyagi, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this most prestigious accolade and would like to thank our excellent team for making this possible.

“For the past number of years, we have concentrated a lot of our time and money into attracting, training and retaining the best people for the right jobs. We support and developing our talent through our Andras Academy., which encompasses training and development for all levels, from apprenticeships and student placements to graduate and senior manager programmes.

“We work hard to upskill and promote our core people through external training and work closely with colleges and universities to attract students and graduates developing roles from the most junior to senior.

Andras Hotels director, Rajesh Rana paid tribute the the hotel's hardworking staff, saying: “Having invested heavily in our physical assets we are absolutely committed to this investment in our people, to ensure we serve each and every customer to the absolute best of our ability, being ambassadors not only for the brand but for Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland. To see this come to fruition is fantastic for the entire Group.

“We seek to empower our staff to be the best they can be and offer excellent career opportunities across our five hotels in the city.”