NI kids being targeted by treacherous suicide game 'Momo'

Police have issued a warning about the 'suicide game targteting our kods'.

A post on Facebook from the PSNI offers some information they have on the latest “Momo” game "which is doing the rounds at the moment".

"This game conceals itself within other harmless looking games played by our kids!, " says the post.

"There has also been reports of parts of the game being viewable on YouTube

"The character in the photo below is ‘Momo’ and when downloaded tells your child to communicate with them via WhatsApp and a number of other widely used apps.

"“Momo” then tells your child to self harm or she will put a curse on them!"

The post adds: "Our advice as always, is to supervise the games your kids play and be extremely mindful of the videos they are watching on YouTube.

"Ensure that the devices they have access to are restricted to age suitable content."