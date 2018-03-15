NI launch for new pro-Brexit party founded by forces veterans

A new pro-Brexit party co-founded by an SAS hero is to launch in Northern Ireland on Friday night.

The Democrats and Veterans Party has been set up by former SAS man Robin Horsfall and ex-Army sergeant major and former Ukip supporter Gavin Felton.

Mr Horsfall was among the special forces soldiers who successfully stormed the Iranian Embassy in 1980. Also signed up is Trevor Coult, who was awarded the Military Cross in 2005.

The members have created the party in a bid to topple the Tories and Labour, and end the dominance of the “careerist politicians” in Westminster.

The party’s manifesto states: “We are made up of ordinary men and women, both civilian and ex-forces, who love this country, and have proven their love for it with their service and dedication.

“We, like many in the UK, have grown tired of self-serving careerists. We’re tired of seeing a country that many fought, died and worked hard to defend and prosper being callously mistreated by a degenerate political class who have no concept of service, duty or patriotism and who are growingly morally deficient.”

In January the BBC reported it had 321 candidates ready to fight local and national elections.

Some observers on social media had mocked the party’s Twitter handle @TheDandVParty, one saying: “Diarrhoea and vomiting party? Not a good acronym.”

However, the party said it was deliberate as politics was “making them that sick”.

Chairman Mr Felton said: “It’s all tongue in cheek, we’re ex-squaddies so we know what it means and knew it was going to come up.”

The Northern Ireland launch is at 7.00-9.00pm at Castlereagh Hills Golf Club, Upper Braniel Road, Castlereagh, Belfast.

“This will be an opportunity to meet the national leadership team and an opportunity to discuss the branch structure and constitution within the party throughout Northern Ireland,” a spokesman said.

Policies include implementing the Military Covenant in full in Northern Ireland and to campaign for “real” Troubles victims.