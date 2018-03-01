NI man helping Belfast homeless people stay warm as Storm Emma approaches

A Northern Ireland man is raising money to help homeless people in Belfast stay warm in the cold weather.

Mr. Percival Smith launched his campaign on fundraising website, GoFundMe.com on Wednesday.

Mr. Smith secured more than 75 per cent of his £1,000 target within the first 24 hours.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to provide some of Belfast homeless and rough sleepers with additional warm clothing to better cope with the current cold weather conditions," wrote Mr. Smith on his GoFundMe.com page.

"The funds will be used to purchase equipment and clothing based on stretch goals as shown below, and will be handed out personally to ensure it reaches the people who needs them the most.

"There is an urgency to my request for help, as you are all aware there is an expected cold snap the following days and week, with additional cold winds and snow, which will affect vulnerable people on the streets the worst."

Mr. Smith added: "After speaking to a number of rough sleepers, the most important piece they can have is a good sleeping bag.

"However, if we manage to raise additional funds I'll provide them with below clothing in addition.

"Any funds raised over target will be donated to the Welcome Centre in Belfast."

"There is no donation too small as everything helps, and whatever you can provide can mean a huge difference to someone in need."

Some of the people who made donations left comments on Mr. Smith's page.

"Good luck Percy, I hope you reach the goal amount before the end of the day!," said one woman.

"What a wonderful thing to do," added another.

Click here to visit Mr. Smith's GoFundMe.com page.