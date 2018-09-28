NI man killed in horror road crash in Australia

A Northern Ireland man has died following a horror road crash in Australia.

Ryan Nugent, from Moy in Co Tyrone, was killed when the BMW he was a passenger in smashed into the back of a truck at Botany, south of Sydney around midnight on Thursday.

The 28-year-old,a former pupil of Dungannon Integrated College, died on impact.

New South Wales Police said the truck had been stopped at a red light when the collision occurred.

They added that the vehicle Mr Nugent was travelling in had hit another car moments before the crash which claimed his life.

The 27-year-old driver was trapped for 40 minutes and was later taken to hospital clinging to life.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Mid Ulster Councillor Denise Mullen, who lives in Moy, said the village had been left “stunned” by the news of Mr Nugent’s death.

The SDLP representative, who knows the family, said: “Ryan’s mother used to own a dry cleaners in the village. The family emigrated to Australia a number of years ago. They were a really lovely family and very well-known in the area.

“My thoughts go out to them at this terrible time.”

New South Wales Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks said the incident was “very sad and tragic”.

The Armaghi website reported that a friend of Mr Nugent had paid tribute to him, describing him as “the happiest man alive”.

It read: “There will never ever be another lad like him. Loved everyone with the best vibes. My heart is broke. May God rest his soul.”