NI man makes plea for help after his niece is injured in Spanish balcony fall

The uncle of a Northern Ireland teenager who sustained “a life changing injury” after falling from a balcony in Spain has started a fundraising campaign to help pay for his niece’s treatment and recovery.

Tony Curran set up the JustGiving page after his niece Niamh McGeoghegan was seriously injured in a fall from a third floor apartment in the holiday resort of Benelmadena on March 17.

Writing on the page, Mr Curran said Niamh, a former pupil of Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Malaga.

“Weʼre raising £4,000 to help my niece Niamh who has suffered a life changing injury following a balcony fall in Benelmadena, Spain,” he wrote.

“Niamh fell from a 3rd floor balcony in Benalmadena on the 17th March and is in ICU in Malaga, Spain. She is strong and a fighter but the family need all the support possible. Niamh is originally from Warrenpoint, Co Down. Her parents Claire and Damien are from Rostrevor and Bessbrook. All donations gratefully received.”

With the page having received donations totalling thousands of pounds in just a few days, Mr Curran thanked all those who donated and appealed to others to continue sharing details of the fundraising effort.

“Thank you so much to everyone we have reached 83% of target in just 6 days. Niamh will need a lot of help and support in her recovery and hopefully we will beat the amount set as the family are going to have a lot of financial commitments ahead, so please keep sharing,” he added.

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tony-curran-5?utm_term=569Vg4KxN