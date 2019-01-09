NI misses out on 'Beast from the East' - but it could still return - Met Office

Now that Northern Ireland has escaped the 'Beast from the East', according to the Met Office, we are not out of the woods yet.

The same weather patterns which sparked the Beast from the East and brought freezing temperatures and heavy snow last winter could still return this year, forecasters have warned.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said the "stratospheric warning has staken place that could have caused cold conditions - but it was blocked thankfully".

"Those conditions could come again in later January however - but we don't have a strong indication as of yet..

"It is in the realms of possibility, but we cannot give a specific forecast this far out."

On a positive note he added: "We don't have snow in the forecast over the next week for Northern Ireland - except for wintry showers.

Wintry conditions

"But over the next few days in Northern Ireland you will get some drizzle and it will be windy over the weekend.

"There will be cloud and mist coming from the west today and it will be 7 degrees throughout."

He added that temperatures will not "fall much overnight" adding it could get down to "three degrees in Enniskillen when the cloud clears for a while".

"But it won't be as cold as it was last night with widespread frost over night," he added.

Snowy conditions in Northern Ireland

"Thursday will be dry mainly with sunny intervals, milder than today and up to 10 degrees," he said.

"And the rest of the week - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - will be cold again and windy with the chance of gales.

"But the wind is the main thing of significance so far. No weather warnings for wind have been issued as yet."

Mr Miles said the temperature will be in double figures over the weekend - 10 degrees.

He added that next Monday and Tuesday "will see isolated showers and mild conditions with sunshine".