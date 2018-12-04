NI pedestrians knocked down after car mounts pavement

Two men were taken to hospital last night after they were knocked down - while walking along the pavement.

Police in north Belfast are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the Brookvale Avenue area yesterday evening (Monday 3 December).

Ambulance

A PSNI spokesman said that shortly after 7pm they received a report a car had mounted a pavement - colliding with two pedestrians and then a parked car.

The spokesman said the two male pedestrians, who are aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital where they are being treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: “Police subsequently arrested the 37-year-old male driver of the car on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of a blade or point and he remains in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1087 of 03/12/18."

NIAS

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 18:59 on Monday 03 December 2018 following reports of a road traffic collision involving pedestrians on Brookvale Avenue, Belfast.

“Two Rapid Response Paramedics and two Emergency Ambulance crews were despatched to the incident.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”