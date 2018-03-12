NI political donor details revealed for the first time

The first-ever details about who has been giving money to Northern Irish political parties has now been revealed.

However, the information released today by the Electoral Commission reveals few large-scale donations from private sources over the last several months.

Among the biggest single donations given to parties were £15,000, received by the Alliance Party from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The group, a registered charity based in York, describes itself as a research body devoted to “searching out the underlying causes of poverty and disadvantage, and identifying solutions”.

This £15,000 was given in two chunks of £7,500.

In addition, the DUP received a donation of £4,999 from Gross Hill Properties Ltd.

A firm of this name is based in Fenchurch Street in central London.

None of its six current company officers are listed as having addresses in Northern Ireland; rather, two are based in Israel, with the remainder seemingly based in the UK (at least two of them in Wales).

The donation was accepted on July 3.

Much of the rest of the list is made up of politicians donating to their own political parties – notably Sinn Fein.

The release of the names has been a long-running battle, with all the main parties (with the exception of Alliance) refusing to voluntarily release the information.

Then late last year the government agreed that donor details for Northern Irish parties would indeed be published on a mandatory basis.

It came after years of campaigning to bring the law in the Province in line with the rest of the UK, which has long seen such transparency in place.

However, even this move was controversial because the government has refused to backdate the details of the donors any further than summer last year.

This is despite having the legal power to publish all details going back to the start of 2014.

More to follow.