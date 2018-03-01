NI Prison Service cancels visits

Visits to at least two prisons in Northern Ireland have been cancelled due to the weather.

On social media, NI Prison Service said: "Due to adverse weather all visits to Maghaberry Prison have been cancelled.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. "

A further update added: "Visits to both Maghaberry Prison & Hydebank Wood College have been cancelled today".

The news comes as an amber warning of snow has been issued.

Parks and playgrounds in Belfast were closed.

Vehicle testing was disrupted and hospital outpatient clinics in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust cancelled.

People were urged to travel only if essential and motorway traffic came to a standstill at rush hour due to heavy snow near Moira in Co Down.