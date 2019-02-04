NI prisoner (27) has died in custody, Northern Ireland Prison Service confirms

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed the death in custody of a 27-year-old prisoner.

The prisoner who had been in Magilligan Prison died on Monday morning (4 February) in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman said: "As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death."

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: "On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."