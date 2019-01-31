NI pro-Remain parties ‘united’ over backstop

Northern Ireland’s four pro-Remain parties have called on the UK Government to reconsider its “reckless” position on the Irish border backstop.

Sinn Fein’s Assembly leader Michelle O’Neill, along with the leaders of the SDLP, Alliance and the Green Party have said they are “united” in their support for the backstop arrangement.

In a joint letter, the leaders said that while Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement is “imperfect”, they felt it will “mitigate against a bad Brexit”.

They also accused the UK Government of “demonstrating an enormous act of bad faith” by attempting to ditch the backstop.

“Abandoning the backstop would put at real risk the interests, rights and entitlements of the citizens, households, businesses and the Good Friday Agreement endorsed overwhelmingly in 1998,” the letter stated.

They also called on the EU to “remain firm” in its position that it will not reopen the treaty for renegotiation.