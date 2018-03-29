NI Railways to increase crackdown on anti-social behaviour

NI Railways will be increasing security on its services and at stations across the network in the run up to and over Easter 2018, it has emerged.

Police and NI Railways security staff will be carrying out spot checks at railway stations in order to keep our passengers and staff safe.

NI Railways

This will include enforcement action in respect of railway by-laws prohibiting the possession of alcohol at railway stations and on trains.

Hilton Parr, Head of Rail Customer Services said: “We view anti-social behaviour as completely unacceptable. We will be working closely with the PSNI to clamp down on anti-social behaviour at our stations and halts and on board our trains up to and over Easter.

Hilton also said: “Anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour or bringing alcohol on board NI Railways trains is warned they could face prosecution under railways by-laws. It is our intention to catch those responsible and bring prosecutions to prevent this type of behaviour in future.

“As the evening’s get brighter, we would also remind people they can face prosecution for gathering at stations and halts unless they are travelling on our trains and people should never cross the tracks.”

NI Railways operates a reward scheme, with up to £1,000 available for information which leads to a successful prosecution.