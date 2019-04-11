NI rally cancelled - but 4000 bikers to descend on London in support of ‘Soldier F’ from Bloody Sunday

Over 4,000 armed forces veterans are expect to descend on London today in a mass bike rally to highlight the case of a 77-year-old veteran who is to be prosecuted for fatal shootings on Bloody Sunday.

A sister rally in Belfast had been planned however the Parades Commission said that the notification had been withdrawn.

“The original notification was for a motorcycle parade by ‘Rolling Thunder Ride, N Ireland’,” he said.

Thousands of veterans will join the ‘Rolling Thunder ride for Soldier F’ rally as it makes its way into London today for a “noisy” but “peaceful” rally.

Organiser Harry Wragg told the News Letter the protest rally “is not aimed at any victims or the Bloody Sunday families”.

But he added: “Our government is no more than turncoats and willing to stab its veterans in the back. Why feelings are so high is because a 77-year-old man is now facing charges relating to events 46 years later.”