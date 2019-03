A Northern Ireland road has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The accident happened on the Ballyutoag Road, Crumlin.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Ballyutoag Road, Crumlin is closed in both directions near the junction with Ballyutaog Hill following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.”

The police spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that diversions are in place on the Belfast Road, Carn Road and Seven Mile Straight.”