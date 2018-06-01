NI's Eamonn Holmes hoping rain stays away as he prepares to collect OBE at Buckingham Palace

Eamonn Holmes has asked fans to wish him luck and has prayed for a dry day ahead of receiving his OBE at Buckingham Palace.

The TV presenter will attend an investiture ceremony on Friday to pick up his honour for his services to broadcasting.

Holmes, 58, tweeted a picture of himself and his wife Ruth Langsford dressed up and ready to go for the big day.

He wrote: "Wish me luck. #OBE Day. Let's hope it doesn't rain on my Parade."

Langsford, who presents various programmes with Holmes, shared a similar image and wrote: "Off to the Palace!

"SO proud of my husband @eamonnholmes who will receive his OBE for services to broadcasting today... nobody deserves it more."

Eamonn Holmes with wife Ruth Langsford

She added a love heart emoji and the hashtag #proudwife.

Holmes also shared a clip from ITV's This Morning earlier this week, which saw Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern praising him and congratulating him for the honour.

In the clip, Mulhern says: "Nobody deserves it more. Eamonn, from me and all the other presenters within the industry, you are the king, without question."

Holmes tweeted: "Touched by what a decent lad @StephenMulhern is. Very kind and generous words."

The Northern Irish star, whose broadcasting career has spanned nearly 40 years and has seen him host programmes including GMTV, Sky News' Sunrise and This Morning, was named in the New Year Honours.

Holmes, who began his career at 19 at Ulster Television in Belfast, became the youngest anchor of a TV news programme when he presented Good Evening Ulster at the age of 21.

He moved to the BBC in 1986, but it was his move to ITV in the early 1990s that cemented his place as a titan of breakfast TV.

He made his name as a newscaster presenting GMTV from 1993 until 2005, and was dubbed the king of breakfast television.

For more than a decade Holmes anchored the flagship morning programme as well as juggling game show roles, regularly hosting The National Lottery Jet Set and Sudo-Q on the BBC.