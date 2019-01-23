NI school issues warning about dangers of getting involved in arranged fights

A local school has posted a warning letter on line from the PSNI detailing the dangers of getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

On social media Hazelwood Integrated College - outside Belfast - posted: "Over the past few years, groups of young people have been meeting at public parks and interface areas acfross Belfast to engage in anti-social behaviour and in particular, arranged fights".

A classroom

The message adds that those attending are aged between 11-years and 18 years - both male and female.

It adds that numerous complaints have been made about these events which include "fighting (arranged), underage drinking, drug taking, noise nuisance, bottle smashing and damage to property" among other issues.

They warn the number of incidents have increased over the last year as have the number of youths gathering in areas throughout the city.

The letter adds at they are hoping to reach out to parents to ask them "to speak with your child about this and make all reasonable efforts to ensure your child is not one of those attending in future"