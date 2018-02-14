NI Secretary: UK government will take ‘practical steps’ after talks breakdown

The Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has said the UK government will now consider “practical steps” after the end of talks to restore power-sharing.

In a statement issued after DUP leader Arlene Foster had effectively declared the talks process to have failed, the Secretary of State said some form of “arrangement” to restore devolved government to Northern Ireland might be possible in the future.

She said: “Both parties have conducted discussions seriously and in good faith.

“While substantive progress towards an agreement has been made, it appears that this phase of talks is now at an end has reached a conclusion.”

She continued: “I would urge everyone to reflect on the circumstances which have led to this and their positions, both now and in the future.”

Suggesting that some form of deal may be possible in the future, Ms Bradley said: “The position of the UK Government remains the same: devolved government is in the best interests of everyone in Northern Ireland and is best for the Union. I believe the basis for an accommodation still exists.

“As the Prime Minister said during her visit on Monday, we are ready to bring forward legislation to enable an Executive to be formed.

“We will continue to work with everyone to make sure we do deliver this.”

She continued: “We now need to consider practical steps.

“In the continued absence of an Executive, other challenging decisions will have to be taken by the UK Government.

“I will update Parliament when the House returns from Recess next week.”