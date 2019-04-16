NI senator demands Irish Justice Minister explains delays in helping Kingsmills Massacre inquest

A Senator from Northern Ireland has called on the Irish Justice Minister to demonstrate to the Kingsmills Massacre families that there is “no hierarchy of victims” and finally cooperate with their legacy inquest after five years of requests.

Senator Ian Marshall, who lives only six miles away from the site of the south Armagh atrocity, revealed this afternoon that he had called on Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to attend the Seanad at 2pm today to provide an update on the proposed Bill to allow enhanced cooperation with legacy inquests in Northern Ireland.

“Minister, where is this bill, why have there been delays and when can this house expect to see the advancement of this bill?” he asked in the Seanad.

Ten Protestant workmen were murdered by an IRA gang as they travelled home from work near Kingsmills in south Armagh in 1976, in what the Historical Enquiries Team branded a purely sectarian attack.

The atrocity was planned from the Republic, the gang fled there afterwards and the suspected getaway vehicle and related weapons were found in the southern jurisdiction afterwards.

However the ongoing inquest into the atrocity has been appealing for files and Garda witnesses on the atrocity from Dublin authorities for five years, with frustrated relatives regularly voicing anger and frustration about the lack of cooperation.

Mr Marshall, a former Ulster Farmer’s Union President who sits as an Independent Senator in the upper Parliamentary house in Dublin, said in the chamber today: “The Kingsmills massacre was a heinous crime, an affront to humanity and an attack on all the good people that lived and worked in a small sleepy townland of Kingsmills, near Whitecross, in South Armagh. I remember this atrocity vividly as an eight-year-old boy growing up few miles from where this carnage took place.”

He noted that in the legacy inquest on the matter on Friday it was noted that the Dublin authorities gave assurances that a Bill allowing the coroner to travel south to question Garda witnesses would be progressed in September 2018.

“Unfortunately, there appears to be little or no advancement of this,” Mr Marshall told the Seanad today. “Alan Kane QC, counsel for some of the families, made the point that families had lost hope. Partly as a result of the apparent lack of appetite for Dublin to move this on, and a concern that any further written questions regarding the massacre to the Dublin authorities would actually be a distraction from the lack of progress of the Bill.”

Mr Marshall noted that this newspaper contacted the Irish Department of Justice for an update last week and was advised that drafting of the bill was “at an advanced stage” and would be published “very soon”.

“This atrocity goes down as one the darkest episodes in the troubles across the province,” he said. “Families, torn apart with grief and loss have felt abandoned by the state, on both sides of the border.”

Mr Marshall said next-of-kin from the other inquests and enquiries, namely Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy, the Birmingham Pub Bombings “feel completely abandoned”.

“But what can be done is to hasten the progress of this bill, to assist with answers to questions, to assist with the legal process and to demonstrate to these families that there is no hierarchy of loss or pain or suffering? That there is no hierarchy of victims, and to demonstrate that all victims’ families deserve answers and closure?

“Minister, where is this bill, why have there been delays and when can this house expect to see the advancement of this bill?”

“Can the minister give assurance to the families of Kingsmills that no stone will be left unturned to answer their questions and facilitate the coroner in his attempt to fill the information gaps in this 43-year struggle fighting for answers?”

Mr Marshall also used his office to note that criticism had also been levelled at the Northern Ireland Office for its a failure to present a witness to provide evidence on the ‘On The run Scheme’ even though contact had been made in February. And he appealed directly to the judicial authorities in Northern Ireland for action to grant a key demand the families have long been pressing for - to name suspects for the atrocity.

“Furthermore, I appeal to the inquest for Kingsmills in Belfast to release names of the suspects in this case,” he said.

“If there’s any degree of humanity or compassion in those people responsible for this atrocity they should see fit to authorise the release of the suspects names. The release of names in the Birmingham inquest has set a precedent. Not only to identify those responsible but to take the suspicion and stigma away from those mistakenly labelled as perpetrators in the locality.

“Without doubt this one act was a defining moment in the history of south Armagh and drove a wedge of mistrust between communities that would take decades to heal. This bill will not bring back the deceased but it will go some way to reassure these families that they are as important as others, and like others they too deserve answers.”

The Irish Justice Minister has been invited to comment.