NI takeaway owners fined £3,000 for string of food hygiene offences

The owners of a Belfast takeaway have been fined £3,000 after pleading guilty to a string food hygiene offences at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Listed: These are the NI restaurants inspected in 2018 with five-star food hygiene ratings



During a visit to the premises on 13 January 2017, Environmental Health officers found evidence of rodent activity in the food preparation areas and the company agreed to an immediate closure of the premises

The six offences which Chalcos (NI) Ltd, who previously operated Chalcos Mexican Grill, admitted, included:

- failure to protect food from contamination likely to render it unfit for human consumption

- failure to put in place adequate procedures to control pests, failure to keep the food premises clean

- failure to effectively clean equipment with which food came into contact

- failure to provide an adequate supply of hot water to the wash hand basins

- failure to provide adequate facilities for cleaning, disinfecting and storing work utensils and equipment.

The company, based at 112 Lisburn Road, Belfast, were also ordered to pay costs of £120 to Belfast City Council, who took the prosecution following a complaint alleging rodent activity at the premises.

During a visit to the premises on 13 January 2017, Environmental Health officers found evidence of rodent activity in the food preparation areas and the company agreed to an immediate closure of the premises.

Chalcos Mexican Grill has subsequently ceased trading.