NI teas-up for Drew Nelson fundraiser

The Orange Institution is organising a Province-wide coffee morning fundraiser next weekend in memory of its former Grand Secretary.

Over 50 Orange halls and other community venues across Northern Ireland, and Co Donegal, will host events to benefit the Drew Nelson legacy project, set up last year to honour the late senior Orangeman.

The aptly-named ‘Brew for Drew’ events will be held on Saturday, September 29.

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning said: “It is o ur hope the coffee morning events will see the Orange fraternity come together in towns and villages right across the jurisdiction to enjoy refreshments and fellowship – whilst raising valuable funds for the Drew Nelson legacy project.”

The Institution plans to permanently recognise the contribution of one of its most high-profile members, whilst benefiting the next generation of community leaders.

Prior to his death in 2016, Mr Nelson served as Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for 12 years, first elected in December 2004.

The coffee morning is one of a series and range of fundraising events, also being hosted by individual lodges, districts and other community groups.

The venues for September 29:

• Bushmills Orange Hall, 10am

• Magheragall Orange Hall, 10am

• Ballymacarrett Orange Hall, 9.30am

• Dromore Town Hall, 9am

• Crossgar Orange Hall, 10am

• Rathfriland Orange Hall, 10am

• Moneyslane Orange Hall, 10am

• Gilford District Orange Hall, 10am

• Kilkeel Orange Hall, 10am

• Banbridge Orange Hall, 9.30am

• RL Mitchell Memorial Orange Hall, Newry, 10.30am

• Loughbrickland Orange Hall, 9.30am

• Dundrum Orange Hall, 10am

• Market House, Ballynahinch, 10am

• William Stevenson Memorial Orange Hall, Bangor, 10am

• Limavady Orange Heritage Centre, 10am

• Eglinton Orange Hall, 11am

• Clifton Street Orange Hall, Belfast, 10am

• Edentilone Orange Hall, 9.30am

• Chambres Orange Hall, 10am

• Tamnamore Orange Hall, 10am

• Greystone Orange Hall, 10am

• Bridgetown Orange Hall, 10am

• Killylea Silver Band Hall, 10am

• Cleenish Centre, Bellanaleck, 10am

• Tandragee District Orange Hall, 10am

• Newtownstewart Orange Hall, 9am

• Keady Orange Hall, 10am

• Aughnagurgan Orange Hall, Newtownhamilton, 10am

• Mullabrack Orange Hall, Markethill, 10am

• Bessbrook Orange Hall, 10am

• Carleton Street Orange Hall, Portadown, 10am

• Brownlow House, Lurgan, 10am

• Dan Winter’s Cottage, Loughgall, 10am

• Newtowncunningham Orange Hall, Donegal, 10am

• Newtownards Orange Hall, 10.30am

• Blackskull Orange Hall, 9.30am

• Laurencetown Orange Hall, 2.30pm

• Saintfield Orange Hall, 10am

• Killowen Orange Hall, 10am

• Tullintrain Orange Hall, 10am

• Gillygooley Orange Hall, 10.30am

• Edenderry Orange Hall, 10.30am

• Killycurragh Community Hall, 10.30am

• Reaghan Orange Hall, 10.30am

• Archdale Centre, Lisnaskea, 10am

• Mossley Orange Hall, 9.30am

• Templepatrick War Memorial Hall, 9.30am

• Ballyhalbert Orange Hall, 10am

• Donaghadee Orange Hall (Moat Street), 10am

• Corcreeny Orange Hall, 10am

• Magherafelt Orange Hall, 10am

• Bawn Orange Hall, 9.30am