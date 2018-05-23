NI teen who died in tractor accident is named locally

Tributes have been paid to teenager from a well respected family in Co Fermanagh who lost his life in an accident involving a tractor yesterday.

Named locally as Neil Graham, the 18-year-old was an apprentice mechanic. His father, Edward Graham, is involved in the Loyal Orders in the local area.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: “The family of the man are a very well respected and community orientated family, not only in the Garrison area, but far beyond. The tragic loss of a young life like this is unbearable to contemplate. The pain that the family must be going through is totally unknown to most of us.”

She continued: “This young man had a great and bright future ahead of him, which has been cut short in heart-breaking circumstances.

“My heart goes out to his parents, and the entire family circle at this terrible time.”

The former Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Tom Elliott said: “It’s a huge tragedy to the family. This is a young 18-year-old and it is almost unthinkable what the family is going through.

“They are a very well respected family in the wider community, not just in that local area. They are known right through the wider Fermanagh area and for something like this to come upon them - I can’t bear to think what they are going through.

“The family are very community based and would have great relationships with everyone. They are very well liked, so obviously the communinty will be very upset and will want to come together to support them.

“There is a big family network as well and I am sure that will be a massive support to them, but at this stage they will feel great pain.”

Neil Graham is described in a death notice as the “loving son of Joy and Edward.”