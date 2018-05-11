NI thanked for £1.2m Poppy Appeal support

The Northern Ireland public has been praised for helping to raise over £1.2m so far as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Today is six months until Remembrance Sunday and The Royal British Legion is marking the date by thanking the public for their support and the difference it makes to the lives of the armed forces community throughout the year.

Lyn Palmer, the Legion’s community fundraiser for Northern Ireland east, said: “The final figure won’t be known for another couple of months but the support we’ve received to date is fantastic.

“When the people of Northern Ireland put their hand in their pocket to donate, the money raised allows us to provide crucial support to the armed forces community throughout the year – not just during Remembrance Sunday.

“We are here 365 days a year offering help and advice and we cannot do this without the fantastic support from the public. Thank you.”

More than 45 million poppies are distributed each remembrance-tide, which raises vital funds to help the Legion support the armed forces community.

The Legion provides assistance in a variety of ways, such as supporting veterans and their families through debt and emergency situations, to help with setting up a new home and accessing benefits.

Anyone who needs help is urged ton call the Legion’s contact centre on 0808 802 8080 or visit www.britishlegion.org.uk