NI to be blasted with days of YELLOW weather warnings for snow and ice - and wind

The Met Office has issued a raft of yellow weather warnings for Northern Ireland.

The first - for Sunday night - offers “icy patches and wintry showers” and Monday morning allowing “a few travel problems”

The Met Office says the conditions could make ”some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services” and people to suffer “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

They add: “The wintry showers continuing and snow beginning to settle after dark away from the north coast with an ice risk on untreated surfaces. Cold and windy. Minimum temperature 0 °C.”

Tomorrow - Monday - will offer Northern Ireland “the odd wintry shower at first, but these dying out with some bright spells, perhaps the odd sunny break” says the Met Office.

“Feeling cold in the fresh southwesterly winds. Rain in the evening. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

Meanwhile Tuesday and Wednesday brings NI a Yellow weather warning for wind.

“Strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop later on Tuesday with possible transport disruption,” says the forecaster.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

They add that Wednesday could be “very windy at times, severe gales possible. and rain on Thursday.”