NI to be warmer than some parts of Spain on Wednesday

Temperatures in Northern Ireland tomorrow will be higher than those in some parts of Spain, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office forecasts that temperatures will reach as high as 20℃ in Castlederg in County Tyrone whilst at the same time in the Spanish capital of Madrid the Met Office's forecast sees temperature failing to rise above 19℃.

It's forecast to be as warm as 20C in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone on Wednesday.

Most of Northern Ireland will remain clear throughout Wednesday with places like Belfast, Londonderry and Lisburn will see temperatures rising to approximately 18℃.

The temperatures are expected to remain between the mid to high teens on Thursday and Friday with a high risk of heavy rain at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a yellow status wind warning will come into effect at 5:00am on Friday and remain valid right up until midnight.

It is believed the widespread windy weather could cause disruption around the Province.

The Met Office has warned people that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

They also warned against a slight chance of damage to buildings and delays to public transport.