NI tourism sees £7 million investment and job creation after Galgorm owners buy popular hotel

Galgorm Collection have agreed to buy Templeton Hotel, marking a staggering £10m investment in Northern Ireland tourism by the hospitality giant in the last 12 months

The new property adds to the Galgorm’s already impressive suite of hospitality investments - which already includes £1.5million in Belfast-based restaurants’ Fratelli & Café Parisien and the £600,000 purchase and refurbishment of the Castle Kitchen + Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in 2018.

Galgorm Resort is also set to unveil a number of additional luxury cottages within the estate next month, offering guests a new way to enjoy the Galgorm experience.

Managing Director Colin Johnston said: "Our multi-million-pound investment in Templepatrick will strengthen the local community and economy, as well as cement Northern Ireland’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination.

“The Galgorm Collection are an extensive investor in Northern Ireland and our latest exciting venture in Templepatrick will bring our current employee count to just short of 1000 people, reaffirming our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland.

"Over 50 jobs will be created and all current staff will be retained.”

The Templeton Hotel was built by Stephen & David McCombe in 1990. It is a popular location for weddings, conferences and events and is a firm favourite with locals.