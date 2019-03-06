NI train line now reopened say Translink - but commuter services still subject to delay

A train line which had to be closed this morning after a vehicle hit a bridge has now been reopened, say Translink.

In a Tweet Translink said: "#TRAIN #UPDATE The line has re-opened but services are subject to delay & disruption for a time as things get back to normal."

An earlier Tweet advised commuters that "due to a vehicle striking a bridge between #Mossley West & #Antrim the line is closed".

"They then added that "train services running through these stations may be delayed" and "disruption is expected until further notice".