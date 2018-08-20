NI turning colder later this week

Temperatures throughout Northern Ireland look set to turn colder later this week.

Temperatures in Belfast will go from 21°C on Tuesday to 10°C on Friday.

The temperatures in Northern Ireland will feel colder by the end of the week.

It will remain cloudy for most of the week with light showers forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks set to be the best day of the week for the Province with sunny spells expected.

The average high and low temperatures for Northern Ireland in August are 19°C and 12°C respectively, according to National Centres for Environmental Information.