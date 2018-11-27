NI university staff sent home sick after inhaling mystery odour

A number of staff at an Ulster University campus became ill after a strong odour was detected during maintenance activity in the building, it has been confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Ulster University Magee campus last week.

The incident happened at the Magee campus in Londonderry.

Ulster University said the staff were sent home after the reported sickness caused by a “strong odour” on the top floor of the building.

It is understood the incident occurred on Friday November 23, just after lunch-time at the School of Nursing facility in Londonderry.

Those in the building reportedly noticed strong fumes and several staff members reported starting to feel sick.

It is understood a senior member of management took the decision to send people home.

Confirming details of the episode yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for Ulster University said: “During a routine maintenance activity to unblock drains a strong odour was present on the top floor of buildings on campus, on Friday afternoon.

“A number of staff who reported feeling unwell were sent home and on return to work today [Monday] have been referred to occupational health for assessment.”

