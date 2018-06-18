NI voters can register online... four years after GB counterparts

For the first time, Northern Irish electors can register online to vote.

The new system opened for registrations today.

The process takes less than five minutes and involves filling out some personal details, said Virginia McVea, the chief electoral officer.

Such a system has been in place in Great Britain since 2014.

Barring any snap elections at Stormont or Westminster, the next scheduled time when the Province will go to the polls will be for council elections in May 2019.

Up to now, paper forms had to be filled out and returned to a local election office. Paper registration forms are still available.

The registration link is www.gov.uk/register-to-vote