NI was colder than Finland’s capital Helsinki, Alaska and Moscow last night - with a low registered of -8.1C

The Met Office have confirmed that last night was the coldest night of the year so far.

A temperature of -8.1C was recorded at Katesbridge in Co Down, according to the forecasters.

That was the lowest the thermometer fell anywhere in Ireland.

Meanwhile Magilligan on the north coast came a close second with a low of -6.1C.

Other overnight lows included -4.5C at Aldergrove in County Antrim, -4.3C at Derrylin in County Fermanagh, and -4.1C at Murlough in County Down.

Parts of Northern Ireland were last night colder than Finland’s capital Helsinki, Alaska and Moscow in Russia tonight where lows of 0 to -4° were forecast.