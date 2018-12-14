NI Water investigating water quality issue

NI Water staff are investigating water quality issues in the Finaghy area of Belfast.

Customers in the area have reported problems with their tap water last night and today.

One resident told the News Letter: “NI Water have told us not to drink our tap water. There’s been an ongoing issue all day. Water is coming out with a yellow tinge.”

A statement on the NI Water website said: “We’re aware of a localised water quality issue affecting some customers in the Finaghy area of Belfast overnight and into this morning.

“We carried out significant flushing of the watermains last night and further work is being undertaken this morning. We have engineers on the ground in the area who are calling with affected customers.

“If you are experiencing any problems with your water supply, please contact us via Waterline on T: 03457 440088 so we can arrange for our teams in the area to investigate the problem.”