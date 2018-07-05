NI Water pledge not to reduce water pressure during heatwave

Nearly a week on from the implementation of Northern Ireland’s hosepipe ban - which began on Friday 29 June at 6pm - residents are still under strict instructions to conserve water.

Homeowners and tenants have been asked to reduce their water usage and to use tap water for vital drinking, washing and cooking only.

Any drops in water pressure are not planned

Some areas (particularly remote locations) have reported a drop in water pressure and even outages since the hosepipe ban came into place.

However, Northern Ireland Water (the sole provider of water and sewerage services) want to assure customers that any changes to their normal water supply is not intentional.

“NI Water is not purposely reducing water pressure to its customers in order to conserve water,” said a spokesperson for the organisation.

Homes will not be without water

In recent days, the demand for water in Northern Ireland has been 25 per cent higher than normal for this time of year, according to the country’s water provider.

The hose pipe ban is designed to lower the chances of an interruption in water supply, but - according to NI Water - there is no plan to purposely lower water pressure should the warm weather continue.

How to save water

Watering gardens, filling pools or cleaning vehicles with a hose is strictly prohibited during the hosepipe ban. The cleaning of windows, walls or paths is also forbidden.

Brushing teeth without leaving the tap running, letting the grass turn brown instead of watering, and taking short showers are all ways in which Northern Irish residents can help to reduce their water usage.

Anyone found to be breaking the rules could face a fine.