NI Weather: back to using your brolly after heatwave

There is "a bit of a change coming" to the weather pattern in Northern Ireland, a Met Office forecaster has revealed.

Meteorologist Emma Salter said: "There is a bit of a change tomorrow (Wednesday).

"It is back to using your brolly tomorrow definitely.

"It has been hot and uncomfortable for a lot of people I think, but over the next couple of days there is rain expected.

"This will come to most places in Northern Ireland. It will be a cloudy day on the whole and it will feel cooler than it has been of late.

"But that is a good news story for many as it has been so dry the rain is probably quite welcomed."

Summer rain

She said Thursday will be dry "but still fairly cloudy" whilst Friday will see "sunny spells and is a predominantly dry day".

She added that tomorrow (Wednesday) will have a maximum temperature of 20 degrees, Thursday should be 17/18 degrees and Friday should be around 19 degrees.

"It will feel more humid on Friday and into the weekend, " she said.

She added it will feel humid on Friday and "into the weekend".