NI weather: dry and bright start to week

After a cloudy evening with light rain, tomorrow looks more promising.

According to the Met Office Monday will start with "a dry and bright day with some good spells of sunshine around".

"Temperature a little down on previous days but feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C," adds the Met Office.

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday advises of "dry with sunny spells in east on Tuesday but cloudier in west with patchy rain".

"Dry start on Wednesday but afternoon rain expected then sunny spells and showers on Thursday."