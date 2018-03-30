NI Weather: Fine weekend but Easter Monday could bring sleet and snow

Those hoping to get out and about over the Easter period should make the most of a fine, dry weekend as wintery weather is set to return on Monday.

According to the Met Office, today and tomorrow will be dry with sunny intervals though a warning for rain, sleet and snow has been issued for Easter Monday and Tuesday.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Saturday will be dry with bright and sunny intervals across Northern Ireland however some showers could be possible in the south east of the country.

“Temperatures will be seven degrees Celsius.

“On Sunday again it is looking dry and again there will be some brightness around with temperatures of around seven degrees.

“It will be fine weekend though maybe a bit on the chilly side.”

He continued: “Into Monday it looks like some fairly persistent rain and sleet will be spreading up from the south. There could be potentially some heavy snow fall on higher ground. It will be a windy day with a strong easterly wind. Temperatures will be five degrees Celsius.

“Tuesday looks like it will stay unsettled – cloudy with some showers.

“The weekend looks good but it goes downhill from the beginning of the week.”