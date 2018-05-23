NI weather: Get set for hottest day of the year

Temperatures are predicted to reach 24 degrees over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said the hottest day of the year for NI will fall on Bank Holiday Monday.

He added that today (May 23) is "is going to be a lovely day today with almost clear blue skies".

"It will be dry and sunny with light winds," he added. "Today will be 20 or 21 degrees throughout Northern Ireland. However there could be a little more cloud across the west of the Province, but generally it is a fine day.

"Tonight will be dry and cool and will fall to six or seven degrees. And tomorrow more cloud will come, compared to today."

Mr Wilson said tomorrow (May 24) will enjoy "a sunny start to the day but there will be more cloud and there could be a few outbreaks of rain throughout the afternoon".

Out enjoying the high temperatures

"Despite that it will be a warm afternoon with highs of 20 or 21 degrees," he added. "So it will be warm but cloudy on Thursday with a few bands of rain around.

"Now looking towards the all important Bank Holiday weekend, it it looking to be very good indeed. On Friday (May 25) we are looking at highs of 20 or 21 degrees, but thereafter high pressure continues to effect the UK and it is going to be dry, fine and sunny for three days, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

"Temperatures are expected to reach 23 or 24 degrees on Bank Holiday Monday which is very warm indeed especially for the end of May.

"In general it is going to dry, fine and sunny apart from a few showers."

Crowds enjoying the warm weather on the beach