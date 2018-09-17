NI Weather: gusts over 60mph expected with potential 'danger to life'

A Yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place between 6am on Wednesday (September 19) and 10pm on the same date.

The Met Office advise that a spell of very windy weather is expected with "gusts of 50-60 mph" possible inland.

The Met Office say "road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible".

"Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible," they add.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

The area affected by the wind warning - Met Office

They also advise of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" and that "some roads and bridges may close".

"Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible," adds the Met Office.