NI weather: Heatwave could see temperatures break all-time record

Northern Ireland is set for a week of “unbroken sunshine” with temperatures rising to possibly record-breaking levels, a Met Office forecaster has said.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said there was a “20-30% chance” the all-time highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland could be broken towards the end of the week.

People take advantage of the sunshine at Helen's Bay Co Down earlier this month. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The record stands at 30.8 degrees, set in Co Fermanagh on June 13, 1976, and matched on July 12, 1983 at Shaw’s Bridge near Belfast.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The outlook is very promising if sunshine and warmth is your thing because the next few days, right into next week, offers plenty of that.

“On Saturday, it could be a bit of a chilly start for those up very early, but by the time most of us have gotten out of bed temperatures will have recovered nicely for a warm, sunny day across Northern Ireland. There might be some patchy cloud around, making it a bit hazy at times. We are looking at somewhere between 18 and 19 degrees in the day time.”

He continued: “On Sunday we do it all over again with probably even more sunshine from dawn to dusk. Temperatures will probably be that little bit higher, so in the region of 22-23 degrees on Sunday.

“That’s the trend for most of next week, with temperatures rising day-by-day. By the end of the week in and around 30 is possible.”