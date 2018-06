The temperature recorded yesterday at Armagh Observatory, was the hottest for 175 years, it can be revealed.

According to a post on the Armagh Obsercatory website, yesterday's temperature readings peaked at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Armagh Observatory

"This is the highest temperature ever recorded at this station here at Armagh Observatory since TMAX (maximum thermometer readings) measurements began in August 1843," added the post.