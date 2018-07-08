NI weather: is it going to be as hot this week?

We are expected to experience sunny weather and high temperatures this week - but also high humidity.
According to The Weather Channel humidity tonight will hit 91% - ensuring an uncomfortable night for many.
Meanwhile, according to The Weather Channel, temperatures and humidity this week are expected to be:
Monday - 22 degrees celsius - 64%
Tuesday - 22 degrees celsius - 68%
Wednesday - 21 degrees celsius - 85%
Thursday - 23 degrees celsius - 73%
Friday - 24 degrees celsius - 63%
Saturday - 25 degrees celsius - 61%
Sunday - 24 degrees celsius - 63%