NI weather: is it going to be as hot this week?

We are expected to experience sunny weather and high temperatures this week - but also high humidity.

According to The Weather Channel humidity tonight will hit 91% - ensuring an uncomfortable night for many.

Meanwhile, according to The Weather Channel, temperatures and humidity this week are expected to be:

Monday - 22 degrees celsius - 64%

Tuesday - 22 degrees celsius - 68%

Wednesday - 21 degrees celsius - 85%

Thursday - 23 degrees celsius - 73%

Friday - 24 degrees celsius - 63%

Saturday - 25 degrees celsius - 61%

Sunday - 24 degrees celsius - 63%