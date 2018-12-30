NI Weather: Make your New Year's Eve plans after reading this

Crowds enjoying New Year's Eve celebrations across Northern Ireland can expect mostly dry and mild weather as the clocks strike midnight, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters say that after a cloudy and mild Sunday evening it will remain "mostly dry with some patchy rain or drizzle" overnight. The minimum temperature will be 8 °C.

Tomorrow, the Met Office advises that Northern Ireland will remain "mostly cloudy, mild and dry" with some "light drizzle over high ground in the morning".

"A few clear spells early evening, but rain reaches the north coast by midnight," they add. They say the maximum temperature will be 11 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "Rain clearing early Tuesday with some sunny spells in the north and east.

"Often bright with light winds Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps some light drizzle Thursday. Turning colder."

A daffodil in bloom in Allerton Towers, Woolton, Liverpool

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the UK, those with tickets for London's fireworks show or Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations will see temperatures of around 8C, but are still being urged to wrap up warm for the outdoors.

Forecasters say the week's warmer than usual weather will round off a year which saw scorching summer temperatures across the UK.