NI weather: Met Office Yellow warning for strong winds creating travel disruption

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for strong wind today in Northern Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 8:02am

The warning is in place from 8am to 2pm.

The warning says: “Strong winds may lead to transport disruption on Thursday”.

It cautions that: some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

