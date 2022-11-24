NI weather: Met Office Yellow warning for strong winds creating travel disruption
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for strong wind today in Northern Ireland.
The warning is in place from 8am to 2pm.
The warning says: “Strong winds may lead to transport disruption on Thursday”.
It cautions that: some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves