NI Weather: sunshine returns - but for how long?

Sunshine is set to brighten our days, according to the Met Office.

But we always wonder how long it will remain.

According to the meteorological service today will be "stay dry with some good spells of sunshine" and "winds will be light and variable".

They add: "A cooler fresher day but pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 13 °C."

Tonight will be a "dry evening" with "some clear spells though cloud tending to increase from the west later".

The Met Office adds: "Quite cold especially in the east. Minimum temperature 3 °C."

Sun and rain

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office, will be "a fine dry day with some good spells of sunshine though perhaps hazy due to high cloud at first".

The maximum temperature will be 14 °C.

However, the remainder of the week is not looking so pleasant.

According to the Met Office it will be "windy with rain crossing east on Tuesday followed by sunny intervals and a few showers later Tuesday and on Wednesday".

They add it will return to being "dry with some sunshine on Thursday".