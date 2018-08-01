NI WEATHER: temperatures to soar again - but there is a catch

Temperatures are set to soar again Northern Ireland - but the sun may not make an appearance.

According to the Met Office's Nicky Maxey after some heavy rain this morning and general damp conditions, the mercury is set to again rise. But, she added, this all depends on cloud cover.

"It is going to be damp everywhere today in Northern Ireland," said Ms Maxey.

"The rain will be heavy in places and that continues throughout the day although it gets lighter and more showery.

"The heavy rain could be anywhere in NI throughout the morning - it then moves further east.

"There is also rain and drizzle around tomorrow but as we look towards Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday it is looking fine and dry."

Enjoying the heat

The meteorologist added that temperatures should remain "at 17 degrees across Northern Ireland" with the "a break in the cloud and it drying up a little bit it could creep up to 20".

"That would only happen in isolated spots," she added.

Ms Maxey said tomorrow (Thursday) temperatures "will be 20/21 degrees widely".

"We continue to see that as we go through the weekend," she said.

"Saturday could be 23 degrees in some conditions and Sunday could be the same - depending on the cloud cover".

She said the start of next week "is looking better and there are indications that the westerly patterns may continue into next week with weather systems coming in from the Atlantic - right in the path of Northern Ireland and Scotland".

"Over this weekend we see better weather with the temperatures being above average. "